Dokolo residents await body of fallen MP Cecilia Ogwal

The Bishop of Kigezi Diocese Onesmus Asiimwe has asked politicians to emulate politics of tolerance that the Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Atim Ogwal exhibited. Asiimwe challenged the politicians to preserve time for family and God. The call came as he delivered a sermon during the funeral service for Cecilia Ogwal at the All Saints’ Cathedral in Nakasero, Kampala. JACKSON ONYANGO attended the service and now reports...