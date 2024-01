Dokolo leaders ask government to take over Ogwal’s projects

Leaders in the Lango sub-region have unanimously asked government to take over all development projects established by the late Dokolo District Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal. During a special sitting of the Dokolo District Council in honour of Cecilia Ogwal, the leaders maintained that they are worried that the projects could fail after the death of the seasoned politician. The projects include initiatives that support women and child mothers.