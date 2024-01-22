Dispute over Bishop nominations in Luwero Anglican Diocese

Christians at the Luwero Anglican Diocese are contesting the nomination of two candidates by the Luwero Diocesan Nomination Committee. Last week, the Nomination Committee selected Rev. Abel Serwanjja and Rev. Samuel Kalibala to succeed Rev. Canon Eldard Nsubuga, the retired Bishop of Luwero. However, as HERBERT KAMOGA reports, Christians in this jurisdiction have petitioned the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Kaziimba Mugalu, to nullify the nomination exercise, citing irregularities.