Denmark announces $95 million support to Uganda

The Government of Denmark has announced a 95 Million dollars package to support Uganda's Green Economic Transformation, Climate and Supporting refugees. This was revealed by Denmark’s minister for development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Dan Jorgensen, during a panel discussion on climate change’s decarbonization dilemmas, charcoal, and conflict at Makerere University. Meanwhile, other stakeholders called for inclusive policies and the availability of cheaper energy alternatives to realize the desired energy transition.