Delayed funds hamper school start

Several head teachers of government-aided schools are stuck and struggling to start the first term due to the delayed disbursement of the capitation grant funds to their institutions. Although the Ministry of Finance released upwards of 136.5 billion in these funds one week ago, several local governments are yet to receive the money in the school accounts. This delay has left head teachers unable to adequately prepare for the new academic term. However, the State Minister for Primary Education, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, has reassured them that the money will soon reach them.