Covid-19 vaccines losses: vaccines were procured through World Bank loan

Uganda will incur an estimated loss of 300 billion shillings in expired covid-19 vaccines that are stuck in health facilities across the country.The vaccines, procured through a World Bank loan are part of a larger batch that included 5 million 6 hundred and 19 thousand 120 doses (5,619,120) which were reportedly unused until their expiry date by end of the last financial year.This information is contained in the 2022/2023 Auditor General’s report presented to the speaker of Parliament.