Court to hear case of 18 missing NUP supporters on April 8, 2024

The court will begin hearing a case by the families of 18 missing NUP supporters on April 8, 2024. This comes after the families filed a case seeking judicial relief for their loved ones today. The relatives stormed the High Court, seeking court orders to compel the Attorney General to account for their whereabouts. Justice Ester Nambayo will be presiding over this case. The relatives, led by Monica Catherine Nabukeera, wife of John Bosco Kibalama, an accountant who disappeared in 2019, contend that they have filed missing persons reports with the police and attempted in vain to trace their relatives.