Councils reject govt's blanket merging of agencies

Councils for special interest groups have rejected what they call the blanket merging of agencies by the government. This comes as the government prepares to legalize the pending plan to merge Ministries, Departments, and Agencies through an omnibus bill. The councils have also opposed the proposed merging of the Equal Opportunities Commission with the Uganda Human Rights Commission, as they say this will lead to rampant discrimination and political instability in the country.