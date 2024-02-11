Cost of education: Why there are increasing calls to regulate tuition fees | NTV Panorama

The rising cost of education has prompted calls for government regulation. This is due to the high cost of school fees, which is the main reason for pupils dropping out of school. Furthermore, household incomes are declining following the stalled post-pandemic economic recovery. Considering how critical education is for social mobility, the cost of education is exclusionary and inhibits development amid deepening economic inequality.