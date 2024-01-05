Contractor ordered to demolish floor over cracks

Masindi district authorities have ordered Kambugu Construction company to demolish the floor of a two-classroom block that it has been constructing at Kilanyi Muslim government-aided primary school in Labongo sub-county, Masindi district, due to cracks. Masindi district local government awarded Kambuga Construction Company Ltd the contract to construct a two-classroom block at Kilanyi government-aided primary school for the financial year 2021/2022 at the cost of 65 million.