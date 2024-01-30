Concerns raised over KCCA's planned spending of 350 Billion Shillings on road repairs

Members of Parliament and Kampala City Councilors have expressed concern about how KCCA plans to spend three hundred and fifty billion shillings to repair more roads. This follows the conclusion of a program in which the African Development Bank paid slightly over 1 trillion shillings for the construction of roads in Kampala. The actual construction cost nearly 700 billion shillings, leaving at least 350 billion shillings as a balance. As Baker Ssenyonga Mulinde reports, it is the use of this money that has legislators and councilors concerned.