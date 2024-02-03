Concern as cane growers boycott sugar producers over prices

There is a growing concern that price fluctuations in the sale of sugar might exacerbate further due to discontent among sugar cane growers nationwide. They have collectively decided not to supply sugarcane to factories due to the low prices offered by the millers. Currently, out-growers in both Busoga and Bunyoro, the primary sugarcane regions, are being offered between 140,000 and 160,000 shillings per ton of cane, a rate they consider too low. Sugarcane growers now urge the government to allow them to sell their cane to any wholesaler, regardless of licensing.