Compensation Ready for landslide survivors in Bududa: 5,700 to receive cash and land

The government has completed preparations to compensate at least five thousand and seven hundred survivors of landslides in Bududa district and other parts of the Elgon region. Each beneficiary will receive ten million shillings and two acres of land. This comes in addition to the seven million shillings that around four thousand beneficiaries have already received from GiveDirectly, a non-governmental organization that supports victims of natural disasters.