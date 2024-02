Cobap whip Elyon by 3-1 sets in Volleyball league

The Uganda National Volleyball League resumed on Saturday, featuring additional second-round Serie A and B fixtures at Old Kampala Arena. In a Serie B matchup, Cobap Volleyball Club avenged their previous defeat by Elyon in the first round, securing a 3-1 sets victory. This triumph propelled the club to the second position in the league, boosting their morale to strive for victory and clinch this season's trophy.