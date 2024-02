Closure of Apaa Health Centre frustrates residents

The prolonged closure of Apaa Health Centre II is impeding access to health services for thousands of people in the area. The health centre, located in Gulu-Gulu village, sits on land claimed by the Uganda Wildlife Authority. Constructed by the Amuru district local government, it commenced operations in 2006. On October 25, 2018, the Uganda Wildlife Authority closed it, citing its location within the East Madi Wildlife Reserve.