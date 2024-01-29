Choose your Africa Cup of Nations favorite and don't miss the chance to win cool prizes!

Reliable bookmaker 1xBet, the official partner of the Africa Cup of Nations, launched an exciting contest on social networks, especially for the multi-million audience of the tournament. Africa's main football tournament will end on February 11, and the winners' names will be announced on February 14.





How to become a contest winner?

The conditions are simple: subscribe to the 1xBet pages on Facebook or Instagram, write the team name that will win CAN under the contest post, tag three friends in the comments and wait for the prize draw.





What prizes can you win?

On February 14, 1xBet will announce the names of two lucky winners who will receive Samsung A53. The owners of other valuable prizes will also feel like winners: 10 free bets of 113 000 UGX, 5 branded T-shirts and 5 branded caps from 1xBet.

The Africa Cup of Nations is known for its unpredictability and will gather an avalanche of various forecasts. Will Senegal retain the title? After two lost finals, can Mohamed Salah lead Egypt to triumph for the first time in his career? Can Morocco shine like it did at the World Cup? Do Algerians, Cameroonians and Nigerians have championship ambitions? Will Zambia be able to create a sensation?





There are many options for the development of events, so guessing the champion is very difficult. The more valuable the prizes for the best forecasters from 1xBet will be.

1xBet will be rooting for the best football players on the continent, along with the whole of Africa and waiting for your predictions. Follow the hot news of the main continent’s tournament on our social networks and immerse yourself in the atmosphere of a big holiday with the 1xBet contest!



