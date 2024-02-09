Chief Justice says courts cannot be intimidated

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo has warned lawyers that no amount of intimidation will force him to act favorably towards anyone regarding key sector decisions, related to dispensing justice. Instead, he urged lawyers to act with decorum and respect for one another. His comments come after the Uganda Law Society president said they would continue to fight for their rights of assembly and expression. All these were matters that came up as the government launched the New Law Year 2024 with Vice President Jessica Alupo representing President Museveni.