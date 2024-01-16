Chief Justice Dollo calls on public to combat judiciary corruption

Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo has urged the public to take the lead in combating corruption within the Judiciary. He made this appeal during the swearing-in ceremony of five judicial officers at the High Court in Kampala, which included four grade one magistrates and one chief magistrate. Justice Owiny Dollo cautioned all officers against engaging in corruption, absenteeism, delaying justice, and providing poor customer care.