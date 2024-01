Cecilia Ogwal will be buried Saturday

All is set for the burial of the late Dokolo district woman MP Cecilia Ogwal to take place. She will be laid to rest tomorrow at her marital home in Kole district in Northern Uganda. Vice President Jessica Alupo is expected to represent the government at the event. Other top leaders are expected to attend the burial ceremony as well. Ogwal succumbed to cancer on January 18th at a hospital in India.