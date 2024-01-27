Cecilia Ogwal finally laid to rest

The late Dokolo Woman MP, Cecilia Ogwal, has been laid to rest at her marital home in Kole District. President Museveni praised the former Dokolo District Woman Member of Parliament as a hardworking citizen, patriot, and diplomat who made significant contributions to the development of Uganda. This sentiment was conveyed in his message, delivered by Vice President Jessica Alupo, during Ogwal's funeral at her marital home in Kole District. Ogwal succumbed to cancer on January 18, 2024, at the age of seventy-seven.