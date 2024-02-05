Cancer early detection - Dr. Alfred Jatho

In continuing our discussion on cancer, we welcome Dr. Alfred Jatho, Head of the Department in charge of Cancer Community Services at the Uganda Cancer Institute, to NTV Tonight. 1. Please elaborate on the increasing incidence of cancer among patients in the country. How significant is the problem? 2. A study indicates that few individuals undergo cancer tests until they experience pain. Why do you believe this reluctance exists, and what advice do you have for such individuals? 3. Additionally, shed light on the state of cancer treatment – how readily available are appropriate treatment facilities, expertise, and medicines nationwide?