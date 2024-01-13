Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Sudan govt rejects east African mediation move
  • 2 News El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
  • 3 News Chad military leader designated as presidential candidate
  • 4 News Africa's biggest diesel, aviation fuel refinery starts production
  • 5 National Ruto, Museveni to meet over fuel import dispute