Calls for FDC factions to reconcile intensify ahead of plans for 2026 polls

The Forum for Democratic Change party whip in parliament, Yusuf Nsibambi, states that he is initiating talks with the party leadership in Najanankumbi to garner support for party MPs aligned with the Katonga Road faction in the upcoming elections. His remarks coincide with the party leadership's contemplation of reconciliation leading up to the forthcoming elections. While a segment of FDC Members of Parliament welcomes the reconciliation effort, some assert that Nsibambi may not be the right person to initiate it, citing his purported lack of awareness regarding the origins of the divisions.