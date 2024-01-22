Call for more funding to boost Uganda's tourism rankings

Authorities in the tourism sector are urging for increased funding to enhance the country's international tourism rankings. RTD Col. Tom Butime, the State Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, highlights the need to allocate more resources to plant research and reservation, in addition to ongoing efforts to promote the country's fauna. This plea comes as tourism officials lead the spouses of visiting Heads of State to the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre in Entebbe.