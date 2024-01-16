Bunyoro Kitara Prince seeks settlement over regents’ appointment

The Chief Prince of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Engineer Fred Mugenyi is seeking for an out of court settlement with the family of the late King of Bunyoro Sir Tito Gafabusa who sued him over plans to appoint kingdom regents. Hoima High Court Judge Jesse Byaruhanga Rugyema in December issued out an interim injunction restraining the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Royal Commission, the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Chief Prince and the Minister for Gender from appointing regents.