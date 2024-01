Bunyoro bishop prays for smooth succession process

The Bishop of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese Rt. Rev Samuel Kahuma has called for a peaceful transition as he retires from Office on 11th August this year after serving for eight years. Bishop Kahuna says he has already officially notified the Diocesan Synod about his intentions to retire and plans are underway of getting the 6th Bishop. He said this while bidding farewell to the Clergymen and Women plus their Spouses at St. Peter's Cathedral Duhaga.