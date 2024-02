Bukedi Anglican church working towards completing house for elderly clergy

The Bishop of the Bukedi Diocese George Bogere Egesa has called on Anglicans from Bukedi diocese to grace a special prayer service due on the 11 of this month in Butalejja district. The special service is planned to raise funds for the completion of the Jubilee House in the diocese, which will support retired bishops, youths, and the entire Anglican community at large.