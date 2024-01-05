Bugingo’s late body guard, Muhumuza was sent off with an 18 gun salute

Pastor Aloysius Bugingo has criticized unscrupulous people who say he was not injured in the shooting that claimed the life of his bodyguard, Richard Muhumuza. Speaking during Muhumuza's funeral ceremony in Muguluka village, Lwebitakuli sub-county in Ssembabule district, Bugingo said Muhumuza shielded the preacher from much of the shooting that occurred with only a few of the bullets reaching him. Pastor Bugingo commended the fallen soldier as a hero. The army sent Muhumuza off with an 18-gun salute, the insignia of a hero who died on duty.