Buganda Kingdom rings in new year with fanfare at Kabaka's palace

It was a day full of fan and jubilation at the Kabaka's palace in Mengo on the official Buganda Kingdom new year fanfare. This is the official celebration at which the Kabaka officially ushers in the new year with the ceremonial turning of the key. In his absence this year, the Kabaka was represented by his sister, known as Nnaalinya Lubuga Agnes Nabaloga, who was in charge of the ceremonies.