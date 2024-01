Body of Cecilia Ogwal taken to Dokolo district

Meanwhile, the mood is a somber one in Dokolo District, where Cecilia Ogwal has been the area Woman MP. Following prayers in Kampala, her body was flown to Dokolo via Soroti and is keenly anticipated as the locals prepare to hold a vigil in her honor. The Dokolo district council will hold a special hearing to honor Cecilia Ogwal.