Blood shortages in Uganda: Demand high, collection low

The demand for blood in Uganda remains high amidst shortages in the health sector, with children consuming 60 percent of the blood supply during treatment for malaria as well as conditions related to anemia, among others. At least 25 percent of women need this blood due to pregnancy-related cases. However, as NOBERT ATUKUNDA reports, Uganda only collects about 300,000 units of blood, which is well below the World Health Organization's recommendation of 450,000 units every year.