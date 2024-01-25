Bishop Alfred Olwa commends Cecilia Ogwal's religious contributions

The Bishop of Lango Diocese, Alfred Olwa, has praised the late Dokolo District Woman Member of Parliament, Cecilia Ogwal, as a leader who made significant contributions to the promotion of religion in the Lango sub-region. He noted that Ogwal built several churches across the Lango sub-region and supported the education of clergy members pursuing theology studies in higher learning institutions. Bishop Alfred revealed these details during a church service honoring Cecilia Ogwal at St. Augustine Church of Uganda in Bar Ogole, Lira city. Daniel Kibet is stationed in this area and brings us the report