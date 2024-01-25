Besigye and Mukaaku in Court over alleged incitement amid rising commodity prices

Dr. Kizza Besigye and Samuel Walter Mukaaku appeared before Buganda Road Court for a hearing on charges of inciting the public over high commodity prices in 2022. Arrested while addressing traders on June 14, 2022, at Kikuubo Shawuriyako in Kampala, the prosecution alleges they staged an illegal assembly, making statements encouraging demonstration, which could cause damage and destruction of property. Dr. Besigye defends himself, stating that the prosecution is simply wasting his time.