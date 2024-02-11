BEACH SOCCER: Kampala City clash with Ms Sand Lions in Njeru

Kampala City will be rallying their troops to break down the stubborn MS Sand Lions when match day four of the Uganda Beach Soccer League kicks off today at FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru. Their life under Ivan Kulika continues to deliver a feel-good factor having swept aside opponents without putting in an effort, garnering four wins in as many games to comfortably swing their legs from the top with 12 points. On the other hand, MS Sand Lions is desperate to regain a place in the first four and will arrive in Njeru hoping to challenge the early pacesetters for the three points.