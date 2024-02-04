BASKETBALL: KIU Titans beat Kampala Rockets 73-53 in league

KIU Titans beat Kampala Rockets 73-53 points in one of the fixtures of the National Basketball League played today at Indoor Arena in Lugogo. From the onset, the men in green asserted their control finishing the first quarter with a commanding 24 by 12 points. Ahmed Kassa was named the star of the game after registering a game-high 22 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals that enabled the Titans to secure their second win of the season. On the opposing side, Kampala Rockets faced challenges in moving the ball and made regrettable mistakes on the court.