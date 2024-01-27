Authorities concerned as invasive plants move to Kidepo

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) are concerned at the rapid spread of invasive plants, which they say are a threat to the Kidepo Valley National Park ecosystem.The Uganda Wildlife Authority says the most common type of invasive plant is the sickle bush, which is a legume plant. this plant has invaded over 500 acres of land in the park.The Kidepo Valley National Park covers 1,442 square kilometers and is the third largest park in Uganda with a variety of wild animals including buffaloes, lions, zebras, elephants, cheetahs, antelopes, warthogs, and giraffes among others, and hundreds of birds.