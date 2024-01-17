Australian firm granted 21-year license for rare Earth Mineral exploration in Uganda

Rwenzori Rare Metals Ltd, an Australian company, has been granted a 21-year license to explore rare earth minerals in Mayuge, Bugweri, and Bugiri districts in eastern Uganda. According to Ruth Nankabirwa, the Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, the company will be obligated to compensate all persons affected by the project. The rare earth mineral deposits are estimated to cover an area of up to 44 square kilometers.