Assessing the impact of Foot and Mouth Disease livestock quarantine

Tensions escalate among players in the beef and dairy sector as a foot and mouth disease quarantine is imposed in 32 districts. In Mbarara district, beef dealers have opposed veterinary officials, citing selective quarantine enforcement. They argued that it's unfair for their businesses to be closed while milk sector counterparts continue operations. Additionally, the gradual increase in beef prices at abattoirs poses a challenge, yet butchers hesitate to raise consumer prices, fearing a loss of clients.