Arrest warrant issued for Martha Katanga in husband's murder case

Presiding Chief Magistrate at Nakawa Court, Elias Kakooza, has issued an arrest warrant for Martha Katanga due to her repeated failure to appear in court and respond to charges related to the murder of her father, Henry Katanga, late last year. The High Court recalled the case file for revision after three jailed suspects applied for bail in the Magistrate's Court. The suspects argue that they deserve bail, being jointly charged with Molly Katanga and her daughter, who are yet to appear in court. Molly Katanga remains hospitalized and unable to attend court. The High Court holds the authority to hear the case and grant bail.