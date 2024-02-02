Army impounds tons of immature fish in Bukakata, Kalungu

The UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit has seized and incinerated undersized nets along with two tonnes of immature fish. The immature Nile Perch was confiscated from Kalangala Landing Site in Bukulula sub-county, Kalungu District. Joseph Kasumba, the fisheries officer for Kalungu District, explains that the impounded fish did not meet the required size. He notes numerous instances of illegal fishing in the area, attributing the problem to individuals smuggling undersized nets into the country through porous borders.