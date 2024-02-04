Army blames refugees for violence in Apaa

Brigadier Michael Kabango, Fourth Infantry Division Army Commander, asserts that refugees entering Apaa township are responsible for the violence and environmental destruction. Brig. Kabango explained that the refugees encroached in the area seeking land and forest products. He made this statement during a community engagement organized by Lt Gen Charles Otema Awany, Commander of the Reserve Forces, held at Apaa Trading Centre. The meeting followed a series of violent conflicts in the area over land ownership that claimed lives. In the most recent conflict, up to 80 people lost their lives in December.