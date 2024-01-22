Archbishop Kazimba emphasizes attendance at opposition events

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, acknowledges the necessity of regularly participating in functions organized by Opposition political parties. This comes in response to a complaint that religious leaders had consistently avoided prayer events organized by the Opposition while attending those planned by the Central Government. As JUMA KIIRYA reports, the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda advises the Opposition to formally approach the Secretary General's office as a means of inviting them to such events