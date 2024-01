Archbishop Kaziimba's new year message: Prioritize God for blessings, embrace behavioral change

Hours after ushering in the New Year 2024 through prayer, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, was back in Church on Monday, asking the faithful to put God first to receive blessings in every aspect of their lives. Dr. Kaziimba’s preaching largely focused on behavioral change to what is considered socially acceptable. Jackson Onyango was there and now reports.