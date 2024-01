Archbishop Kaziimba rings in new year with hopeful message at St. Paul's Cathedral

As has become the tradition, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda presided over prayers to usher in the new year at St Paul's Cathedral in Namirembe last evening. The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, had a message of hope for Ugandans as they patiently wait for God’s answer to their prayers.