Archbishop Kaziimba asks the faithful to be optimistic

The Archbishop of Uganda Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, in his New Year message to Ugandans, urged them to trust in God's timing as they patiently wait for answers to their prayers. Speaking at Namirembe Cathedral's New Year Crossover prayer night, Dr. Kaziimba picked his message from the book of John Chapter 11, where Jesus didn't come immediately when Lazarus was sick but in His own time came and resurrected him.