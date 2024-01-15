Arab states want NAM schedule to include Palestine issues

Several Arab states' representatives have asked for an amendment in the working document of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement meeting, taking place in Kampala, to include the technical realities on the situation in Palestine. The Ambassador of Palestine to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, strongly called on NAM member states to stand in solidarity with Palestinians until they are liberated. These remarks came at the plenary session for the opening of the NAM senior officials’ meeting at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort in Kampala.