Analysis of 2023 UCE exam results with Dr. Vianney Mary Mitana

Joining us to analyze the Uganda Certificate of Education Examination results for 2023 is Dr. Vianney Mary Mitana, from JM Education and Research Centre and co-lead of the Regional Education and Learning Initiative. UNEB has described the general performance in these exams as significantly better than in the previous two years. What does this mean about the quality of Uganda’s education going forward? About 2,774 students who registered for the 2023 UCE exams failed to sit for the final papers. What could be the cause, and how can it be stopped?