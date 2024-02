Analysing the budget framework paper|STUDIO INTERVIEW

Parliament has been discussing the National Budget framework paper, with a view to prepare a final national budget. While legislators have agreed to a 52.7 trillion shilling budget, there are concerns that more adjustments can be made to make this piece of legislation friendly to the average taxpayer. One of those who believes adjustments should be made is JULIUS MUKUNDA - Executive Director at the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group.