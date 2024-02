Amuru widows reclaim land taken from them

Several widows and orphans in Amuru District rejoice after successfully reclaiming their land from land grabbers. The women are mainly elderly mothers and their female children who have been denied access to the land following the death of their husbands and fathers, respectively. Land conflicts in the district are mainly perpetuated by family and clan members who do so under the guise of culture, which bars women from owning land.