Airtel money boss explains credit information sharing

Tele-communications data is now being touted as the next big thing, in deepening financial services to as many Ugandans as possible even those without a smartphone but a simple USSD device. According to Japhet Aritho the Managing Director - Airtel Mobile Commerce, enabling access for the financially excluded such as micro businesses, could help provide a quick solution for lack of capital. About 1,000,000 Airtel money subscribers borrowed microloans from the platform in 2023 and the number is expected to grow.