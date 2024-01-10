AG’S report recommends decongestion of detention facilities

Congestion in Uganda's prisons has persistently bothered human rights activists who say that it dehumanizes inmates. The latest Auditor General's report that was released on Tuesday highlighted the problem. Uganda Prisons Service Spokesperson Frank Baine says there are 77,000 inmates spread in 266 prisons across the country. Baine attributes the congestion problem in prisons to several factors including the rising national population and urbanization among others. NTV's Daniel Kibet sat down with him.